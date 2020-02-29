TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 350,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TriMas has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TriMas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TriMas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

