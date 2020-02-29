TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
TRS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 350,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TriMas has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.