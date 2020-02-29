TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTMI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,312. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 52,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

