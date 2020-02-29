Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 1.9%

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 49,583 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 46,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 174.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 380,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

