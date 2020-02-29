Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.22. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 98,454 shares traded.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 442,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.