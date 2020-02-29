Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 309,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 223,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3,419.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 284,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,283. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

TPB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

