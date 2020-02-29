Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of TPTX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,622. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,987,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,960.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

