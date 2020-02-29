Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,750 shares of company stock worth $42,133,050. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,152,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.35. 552,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.02 and its 200-day moving average is $285.54. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.