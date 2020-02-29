Typerium (TYPE) Price Down 67.7% This Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 79.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Typerium token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $140,062.00 and $13.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,618,994,102 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.