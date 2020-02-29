Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 50,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $33.87. 51,052,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,325,196. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053,818 shares of company stock valued at $598,851,492 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

