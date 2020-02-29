UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 172230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of UEX in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.45 price objective for the company.

Get UEX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.