Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,622 shares during the period. Ultra Clean comprises about 2.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ultra Clean worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 645,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $810.84 million, a PE ratio of -85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

