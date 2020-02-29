UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.81. 148,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.25. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

