Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,316. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $841.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

