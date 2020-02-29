USDQ (USDQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,452.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and $32,452.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00430827 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 162.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012484 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,330 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.