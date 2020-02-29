Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,830,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,994,000. Suncor Energy comprises 7.5% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $49,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

