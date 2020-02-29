Value Partner Investments Inc. Invests $285,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, reaching $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,808,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.33. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.92.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.