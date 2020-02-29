Value Partner Investments Inc. Makes New $371,000 Investment in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. CGI accounts for 0.0% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.41. 455,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,585. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.