Value Partner Investments Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 562,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 5.6% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

