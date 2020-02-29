VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.07

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.07 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 83220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,977,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

