VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.07

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.07 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 83220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,977,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.