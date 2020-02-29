Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,179,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,299. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

