Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 6,979,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,331. Ventas has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

