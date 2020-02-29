Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Down 20.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares were down 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $22.78, approximately 39,081,260 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 23,273,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.