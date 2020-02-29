Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.11

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 100047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.
Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.