Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.11

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 100047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Weis Markets by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

