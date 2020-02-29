Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,574,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,751,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.