Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 600 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Facebook were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 413,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $96,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,589. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,561,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,076. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average is $197.14. The company has a market capitalization of $548.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

