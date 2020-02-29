Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in International Paper by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in International Paper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,625,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,865,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.96. 4,996,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,375. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.