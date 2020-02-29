Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 976 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $254.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,183. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.