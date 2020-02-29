Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

