WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.89

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.89 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 93545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 33,478.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,012,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 270,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

