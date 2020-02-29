Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. Immunomedics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immunomedics.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IMMU traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 3,688,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,585. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $22.22.
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
