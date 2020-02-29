Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. TD Ameritrade reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of AMTD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. 8,654,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 849,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 134,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

