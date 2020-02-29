Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Truist Financial also reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. 10,604,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

