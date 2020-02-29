Zacks: Analysts Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post -$0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tupperware Brands.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 4,581,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,530. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

