Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $335,031 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 120.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 332.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 2.05.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

