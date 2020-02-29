Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $24.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.60 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.37 million to $100.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.49 million, with estimates ranging from $103.48 million to $103.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 21,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,282. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

