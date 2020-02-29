Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,488,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.