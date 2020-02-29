Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.25 Price Target for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. ValuEngine raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 544,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,267. The firm has a market cap of $458.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of -0.14. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

