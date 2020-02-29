Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE HCFT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 176,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,439. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

