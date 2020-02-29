Zacks: Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Given $14.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PVT remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Pivotal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

