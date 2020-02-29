Zacks: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rimini Street an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $72,524.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,776 shares of company stock valued at $291,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $5,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rimini Street by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 90,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $321.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.22. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

