Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XELB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

XELB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.34. 10,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.