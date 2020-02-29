ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Zim Corp (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 5,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a market cap of $290,000.00, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

ZIM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

