-$0.12 EPS Expected for Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Rockwell Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Medical.

RMTI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of RMTI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

