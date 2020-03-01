$0.28 EPS Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,091. City Office REIT has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $659.46 million, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 4.16.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

