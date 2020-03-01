10,000 Shares in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qudian by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qudian by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QD. CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of QD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 20,407,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

