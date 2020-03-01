10,191 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 704.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 111,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,640 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

OPI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. 847,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

