10,202 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 120,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,748,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,435. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

