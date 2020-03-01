11,494 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $400,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $163,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VOD. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 8,013,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,574. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.