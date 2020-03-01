1,354 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 4,406,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average is $172.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

