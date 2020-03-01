1,405 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,297. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.83 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.